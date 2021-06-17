Geraldine Bazán reappears with her new love in photographs | Instagram

The actress Geraldine Bazán, who for months opened her heart to love the businessman Luis Murillo García, looked very happy and in love in recent Photographs in which she is shown with her new partner.

The recent image was leaked from the Instagram account of mutual friends and although the own Geraldine Bazan He has not shared anything on his social networks, the postcard has already circulated throughout the network.

The star of “For loving without law“It would be captured in a recent meeting of friends in Nuevo León, Monterrey. In this image she is very happy and affectionate with her new beau.

They suggest that in an attempt to protect the privacy of their relationship from the various entertainment media and fan clubs, Gabriel Soto’s ex-wife would not publish the photo shared by her friend, Pablo Portillo on her Instagram account.

In the postcard, the beautiful mother of Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda, appears with her partner, (on the left), surrounded by several friends.

On the other hand, the “Mexican presenter“38 years old, has been at a slower pace in this relationship since it would also reveal to a local media that so far it has no wedding plans at the door.

It should be remembered that Rosalba Geraldine Bazán Ortíz went through a stormy separation with actor Gabriel Soto, later, she tried to turn the page with actor Santiago Ramundo, however, the relationship did not prosper and they ended up separating at the beginning of 2019.

Talk about “infidelity”

In recent days, Geraldine Bazán herself, attended as a guest the YouTube channel ‘Pinky Promise’, accompanied by her great friend Mariana Torres, through the program she addressed various topics, among which “infidelity” stood out.

An experience that she would live very closely but from which she remained reserved, as she has been until today since her separation from the actor, Gabriel Soto.

Many times people think that … that is, infidelity is not like “oh, but why? If you are beautiful, that is, infidelity is not your problem or that of the person who” suffers from it. , is the problem of the other, said Geraldine.

The “film actress” who collaborated in films such as “In the time of the butterflies”, gave her opinion on the subject without particularly mentioning the details of her separation with the actor who has been accused of having cheated on her with Irina Baeva, when still they were married.

It is not a matter of whether you are very beautiful or not, the problem is not you, highlights the remembered actress from “Under the reins of love”.

This is how Rosalba Geraldine Bazán Ortiz issued a forceful message about the “adult3rio” in the middle of her visit to the program hosted by Karla Díaz, a former member of the group “Jeans” who hosts the weekly broadcast.

“It was operated”

It was at the beginning of this year when the “interpreter of children’s soap operas” unleashed great concern among her fans after a series of videos she shared on her Instagram account in which she appeared in a hospital bed after surgery.

With some details, she thanked all those who were accompanying her at this time, among these she also included the one who would be her new heartthrob of whom she did not reveal the name.

Apparently, Luis Rodrigo Murillo was a very important support for the actress in “Looking for paradise” and “Wild Heart”.

In a video of her Instagram Stories, Rosalba Geraldine, shared with her fans the reasons why she was hospitalized, pointing out that she had undergone surgery on her knee after a mishap, fortunately, Gabriel Soto’s ex-partner was not only careful doctors, she was also accompanied by a “special person” whom she thanked for being present.