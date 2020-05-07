Geraldine Bazán: only she can wear a short lace dress and be an elegant lady | Instagram photo

At what point Geraldine Bazán became a fashion guru? And it is that the beautiful actress has become the inspiration of many women in recent months. This time, make it clear that Only she can wear a short lace dress and be elegant lady. The truth is that this style of dress comes with everything this fall.

Definitely, Geraldine Bazán, she knows very well how to look flirtatious and highlight her femininity to the maximum, without it being an important event. Of course, the lace is perfect for a night party but also during the day, as used by the mother of Gabriel Soto’s daughters. Notably The wave of the mini dress and fitted, with details in crochet is becoming the favorite in experts in haute couture.

Geraldine Bazán in short lace dress

Especially, the dresses with sleeves, are those that give that touch of elegance that has always characterized Geraldine Bazán and the new collections of different brands are already releasing their best designs.

And it is that according to María José Pérez Méndez, Vogue fashion editor, lace comes with everything this 2020 and not only does she say, brands like Valentino and Prada prove it.

So, if this piece is not yet in your closet, you should consider a nice dress. How about the one who used Geraldine Bazán? ANDDetailed, leaves something to the imagination and allows your silhouette to look more defined. In addition, lately it has been handled with a very natural makeup.

Anyway, to Geraldine Bazán, the quarantine has fallen for pearls, she looks very pretty and it seems that the time with her daughters is taking advantage of it very well. Well, she is a very hard-working woman but also a great mother. Good for Geraldine Bazán!

