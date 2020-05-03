Geraldine Bazán: man sings her mornings at the airport and she can’t stop smiling | Instagram photo

No doubt Geraldine Bazán, She is one of the world’s most beloved women of celebrities. However, in recent months she has become more fun than ever, we see her enjoying every detail of life and this time was no exception: a man sings her mornings in the middle of the airport and she does not stop smiling, while saying that she loves him.

The truth is that Geraldine Bazán is having a great time quarantining with her two daughters On the shore of the beach, we know that the actress is a fan of the waves and always takes the opportunity to recharge herself. However, in this quarantine they exhibited it.

A man sings Geraldine Bazán in the mornings

That’s right, this is her very dear friend, Pablo Portillo, which is not the first time that we see her at his side. There are several shared moments that Geraldine Bazán He has uploaded to his social networks where they have a great time. But, this time the blonde put him to the test and, well, it was clear that he loves her.

Well, Geraldine Bazán, challenged him to sing at the airport and, although at first he was a little shy, little by little he took confidence and the famous one was left with nothing but to get excited with a few laughs. In fact, Pablo Portillo stressed that Geraldine is more than a great friend, she is like a sister.

Let’s see we are in the hours of complacency, he said Geraldine Bazán, but Pablo Portillo was worried about what they would get out of the airport, but the actress told him calmly, that she fixed it because it has levers, how are you? So she breathed and the man started singing the mornings.

