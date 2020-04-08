Telemundo-

During quarantine for coronavirus some celebrities are more active on social networks, where they share how the days of confinement pass. However, famous as Geraldine Bazán They have chosen not to share their day to day during isolation.

The 37-year-old actress told what she does at home while she and her daughters, Miranda Y Elissa, comply with measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Bazán took the opportunity to give his followers some advice to overcome these difficult times.

Check out the details in the video above.

