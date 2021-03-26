Geraldine Bazán finally breaks the silence and reacts to Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva’s commitment

Before the cameras of Suelta La Sopa, Geraldine Bazán broke the silence and showed her first reaction when asked about her ex-husband’s upcoming wedding, Gabriel Soto, with Irina Baeva. About this event he said: “It’s not my business.” Before he even said: “Nothing”, implying that she did not have a single comment, for the media, on this situation.

The Mexican actress also expressed her annoyance at the constant questions she receives in relation to any news that arises around Irina Baeva, especially when they are related to her daughters Miranda and Elisa. Especially because the same program questioned her about the possible annoyance she went through after the Russian organized a surprise party for her daughters. When asked, he said: “No matter how polite you are, you always come up with questions that are not relevant. And it seems that Bazán and Suelta La Sopa still do not maintain a good relationship, since, according to her, in this program they “throw super bad vibes”.

Gabriel Soto for his part has denied the rumors, here you can see his statement, about the birthday party.

