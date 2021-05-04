Geraldine Bazán denounces harassment of the ‘Suelta la Sopa’ program

Geraldine Bazan blew up against the show ‘Tell me what you know‘from Telemundo because her reporters constantly harass her.

“I ask ‘Suelta la Sopa’ to stop the harassment with me. I ask your producer, your hosts, please “The Mexican actress told the media at a charity event that she organized.

Bazán also highlighted the importance of the press in the career of artists, but pointed out that that American medium has been exceeded.

“I know that I have said that the press and the artist are a synergy, but when there is personal harassment and when It shows that it is with viciousness and with intent, with ‘Suelta la Sopa’ it is already like that”, He mentioned.

Geraldine Bazán does not want to be more silent and denounces harassment by a television program! She asked her producer and hosts to stop talking about her. #PájarosEnElAlambre🐦 in # SaleElSol🌞: https://t.co/GhOyR6g1Ut pic.twitter.com/6IUvUEwVwx – The Sun comes up ☀️ (@saleelsoltv) May 3, 2021

The ex-wife of Gabriel Soto continued mentioning that on several occasions he has been the victim of harassment on the part of the entertainment show: “I know that I am going to lose a lot in my career if they don’t mention me in ‘Suelta La Sopa’, but I don’t care. No way, I’m going to have to suffer and go through, but I do want to report harassment in this medium because it cannot always be the same”.

It is worth mentioning that the famous actress was visibly upset talking about how she felt about the program, ensuring that she did not say it in general by the media, but Even so, she preferred that she stop talking about her and lose something of relevance than simply continue supporting what is said about her in this program.

On the other hand, this statement from Geraldine was broadcast on the show and each of the hosts responded according to their views saying that they were only fulfilling their duty because their fans want to know everything about their personal life and career.

“Geraldine, I think that we as a show, like any other, ask questions that are suddenly not the prettiest; but there are questions that we have to ask for your fans, who are interested in your life; and I really hope it is not true that she feels harassed by us “, shared the driver Jorge Bernal.

Finally, the most forceful was Juan Manuel Cortes, content director, ensuring that in reality they are always very respectful and it bothered him that the famous used the word ‘harassment’ to refer to the medium.