Geraldine Bazán confirms that she does have a boyfriend

On several occasions, Geraldine Bazán was involved in rumors about a new relationship. His messages on social networks with a fixed but anonymous recipient, implied that his heart once again had an owner as well as his smile. At the beginning of the year, the fans of the Mexican woman noticed more clues, but it was until this week that she spoke openly about her sentimental situation.

© @ pinkypromisetv Geraldine Bazán visited the set of ‘Pinky Promise’, where she talked about her boyfriend

Next to Mariana torres, Geraldine touched on various subjects, including those of the heart. “Yes I’m dating someone, very happy, really,” he confessed in the interview full of pink tones.

When asked if it was a celebrity, Geraldine replied, “No, fortunately.” Despite having revealed that her heart is happy, the Por Amar Sin Ley actress did not want to give more details about their romance.

Who did dare to talk more about the mysterious heartthrob was Mariana Torres, who knows her friend’s boyfriend well. “And she goes out of her way for Geraldine and loves her and cuddles her and accompanies her and raises and lowers her and what do you want, my queen and my love, you are beautiful … She loves you. I love it ”, said the actress also.

Would you marry one more time?

Geraldine Bazán was married for two years to Gabriel Soto, the father of her daughters, Elissa marie Y Alexa miranda. Yet they were together for more than a decade. And about going back to the altar, the happy mother of two did not deny or rule out the possibility of saying “yes, I accept” to the right person.

© @ geraldinebazanGeraldine Bazán claims to be enjoying life

“I don’t know, the truth is that I believe in love, definitely today, tomorrow and always, but I don’t know, this question of getting married for the wedding and that’s why I’ve already lived it, it’s incredible and everything, but I don’t think a party it is the same as a marriage, “he said.

Of course, you could celebrate your love with a party, although you don’t need the pretext to have fun: “Never say never, it would be nice, but it’s not something I’m looking for the truth either. If you want to party, you can have a party at any time, you don’t need to get married ”.

