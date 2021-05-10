Geraldine Bazán breaks the nets with a daring multicolored swimsuit

The Mexican actress, Geraldine bazan, noted for her multiple roles in soap operas, ignited social networks with her most recent photo, showing off her silhouette with a multicolored swimsuit.

Bazan has been characterized as one of the most talented actresses in recent years, playing roles as the villain or the protagonist. It is not a secret that she is very loved by her fans, who did not hesitate to leave positive comments on her photo.

Wearing dark glasses and a tiny swimsuit, Bazan posed from the beaches of Miami, Florida, leaving his more than 50 thousand followers speechless. The photo is about to reach a thousand likes in a matter of hours.

Likewise, Geraldine revealed that she was vaccinated against Covid; However, he had some negative reactions, although they did not progress to greater: “My arm hurts a lot, my neck, my hair, even the tip of my feet, also my head a little, and I feel tired.”