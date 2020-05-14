Geraldine Bazán and Irina Bava, both from animal print; but one cover and the other shows too much | Instagram photo

Geraldine Bazán and Irina Baeva, two beautiful women, who in addition to being blonde have similar tastes when it comes to dressing. On other occasions we have seen that they like the same types of hats, shorts, among other things. However, this time the two pose as animal print; but one cover and the other show too much.

The truth is that Geraldine Bazán is 12 years older than Irina Baeva. But, in the last year she has become more beautiful. Its more defined silhouette, you can see a joy on the face and a lot of good vibes. Without a doubt, his angel steals the eyes every time he shares something on social networks.

Geraldine Bazán and Irina Baeva, the two of animal print

Definitely, the animal print is a basic print that cannot be missing in any woman’s wardrobe. Especially because the season does not matter, it is always a trend and gives that fashionista touch to your outfit. Although you have to know how to use it and not overshadow it with very vivid colors or another pattern.

That him Animal Print it is for risky there is no doubt, but both Geraldine Bazán as Irina Baeva, They are very daring when it comes to choosing their clothes, you also wear berets, feathers, glitters and others. If what you want is to give a sophisticated and striking touch to your outfit, the best this print.

Just as he did Geraldine Bazán, following the animal print rule, to obtain a harmonious result. It is simple, less is more, you have to choose one or maximum two garments. In this case she wore a white blouse and denim pants and the jacket gave her that different touch.

For his part, Irina Baeva, teaches more and of course, if she has a divine silhouette. A two-piece swimsuit, animal print on white, which we have found to be her favorite color. And of course you couldn’t miss the street style hat, which Geraldine Bazán also loves, how are you?

