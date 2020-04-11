Several celebrities are delighted, although there was a strong comment that pointed out that the #Pillowdress challenge is silly and unnecessary in the face of so much calamity

Geraldine Bazán joined to #Pillowdress and appeared on Instagram with a small white pillow as the only dress. Its beauty captivated several celebrities who have not hesitated to comment on its publication, which already has more than 141 thousand likes.

Clarissa Molina and Federico Díaz They highlighted its beauty. While Camila Sodi said: “They are both beautiful”, and it is that with Geraldine also appears the little Miranda, daughter of the actress and Gabriel Soto, who accepted the challenge and has dressed in a pink pillow.

The image has also been criticized by some who consider the Challenge silly and unnecessary, as a user of the network who commented: “With all due respect, I consider this to be silly. I do not understand the Challenge, I do not understand it and for me it does not have the slightest grace and sense. Unless it is a pretext to suggest that you have a great body! Which would be totally unnecessary for a woman like you. “

It must be said that very few agreed with this position, and more are those who highlight the beauty of the actress and her good sense of humor in the face of so much bad news due to the coronavirus.

Altair Jarabo regrets the daring dress she wore to Marlene Favela’s wedding

Cynthia Alesco cancels religious wedding with Mark Tacher and confirms their divorce

Doctor Polo celebrates her birthday and appears on Instagram wearing a swimsuit

Miguel Ángel Sánchez, participant of the Univision reality series Falling in love, has committed suicide

.