Former presenter of programs such as TV Globinho and Video Show, Geovanna Tominaga works as a celebrant of personalized weddings in parallel to the career he consolidated on television since he was a child. The ‘Celebrando Amor’, a company developed by her, came after frequent invitations from friends to more informal ceremonies, watered with poetry about the history of the couple and symbolic rituals, always exploring the gift of writing and the talent of presentation of the famous friend.

The dream of going up to the altar with the lawyer Eduardo Duarte, added to the requests of the friends, was the trigger for Geovanna to take courage and put into practice what she already knew how to do since she was young, when she wrote a letter to her boyfriends and joked about writing: talk about love. Thus, it consolidated the concept of its brand and developed a sensitive and exclusive work for four years.

“I am a Catholic, I grew up seeing church weddings. For me, the celebrant was a priest. Then I started going to several weddings, I started to see other types of ceremony, I even saw one made by a friend of the couple who had poetry. It was another climate. It pleased me and I saw that I wanted something similar for my wedding. When a friend first invited me to perform her ceremony, I denied it. She ended up postponing the wedding, but the idea stayed. And that desire to find what kind of ceremony I wanted for my wedding as well. Until one day I thought: why not? ”, He says.

In an interview with Earth, the artist confesses that her parallel career as a celebrant was not something idealized or an old childhood dream, she gradually appeared. “It wasn’t overnight. Everything in my life has always been a process and I can’t see exactly one point in that timeline. I officially launched my company between 2016 and 2017, but before that I informally celebrated weddings for friends and friends of friends ”, he explains.

In addition to the responsibility of bringing two people together before friends and family, Geovanna says she was afraid of what people would think of her, who has been known for a long time for her work on TV, started in 1992 as Angélica’s stage assistant on the extinct TV Manchete . “I was never criticized. Before launching my company, I was a little afraid of what people would think. I feared they thought I would be more of a party attraction. Because of that, I started my work very quietly. I did not speak or divulge much. I wanted to know where I was standing, how I would be received. I can say that I never received negative or critical comments, quite the contrary. When people found out or I told them, it was always a very pleasant surprise ”, he says.

To offer the service at wedding parties, the presenter never took professional courses, but combined the knowledge she acquired thanks to her work on TV: interview, research, script, writing and presentation. “With the faculty of journalism, with the exercise of the profession, I think that everything a celebrant needs in technical terms, I already had expertise. I simply stopped talking about gastronomy, sport, fashion, celebrity and started talking about love It was already a universe that was part of me “, he guarantees.

Today, he has a model that he believes will fill a gap in the party market. No wonder, it will teach those who want to learn more about the wedding celebration market in a workshop for the formation of celebrities, a program that includes basic notions for work, public speaking and relationships with the bride and groom. The ceremony performed by her is symbolic, that is, it has no legal or religious value. “But it has a very strong affectionate value”, defends Geovanna.

The work at Celebrando Amor consists of retelling the story of the bride and groom to the guests at the time of the wedding party. Before the “big day”, the celebrant does at least three interviews with the couple to better understand their trajectory. The first of these happens with the two, and the others are individual interviews, to create a surprise when it comes to exchanging rings. The bride and groom can also choose rituals that symbolize the union of families using sand, candles or wine. “All this to make the moment of union more visible in a ceremony where there is no official priest or a judge of peace. The important thing is that what is done has to do with the couple. Everything depends on their mood and everything tells the history”. As a bonus, there is also help in writing votes, godparents’ speeches and letters of thanks.

Celebrating Love in the pandemic



The last wedding sealed by the presenter took place on March 14, in Rio de Janeiro, a few days before the state decreed the pandemic and recommended social isolation as a measure to combat the new coronavirus. All subsequent ceremonies have been rescheduled for the second semester or 2021.

The change in the celebrant’s agenda was positive for a bride who had not been able to get a date with Geovanna Tominaga, but had the desire to have the ceremony performed by her. Thus, he ended up getting the fit for a virtual wedding with the founder of Celebrando Amor directly from his home in Rio. The bride and groom will be in a beach house in Santa Catarina. “She is going to get married in the civil and is going to have a wedding online. Only her mother and a few people will be there for dinner. Friends and family will be participating over the internet. We are just thinking about how to solve wi-fi and lighting. But I I came right away and started working on her ceremony. It will be different, but it will be really cool “. The virtual party is scheduled for May 30th.

