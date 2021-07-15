Geothermal energy around the world?

Traditionally, the use of underground heat to generate electricity has only been viable in areas where this heat is very close to the surface, essentially in volcanic areas. Drilling to great depth would make it possible to take advantage of geothermal energy anywhere on the planet, but this option has been considered unfeasible for economic and technical reasons. The situation could change radically if the strategy of a company that aims to install geothermal power plants even in areas without volcanism is successful.

Matt Houde of that company, called Quaise Inc., recently presented the results of a study conducted by him and his colleagues at the World Geothermal Congress.

Houde not only described the company’s technology, which was initially developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, United States, but also presented the results of calculations that indicate that its objectives are economically and technologically feasible.

Also participating in the research were Carlos Araque (CEO of Quaise), Ken Oglesby from Impact Technologies LLC, and Paul Woskov from the Plasma and Fusion Science Center (PSFC), attached to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in Cambridge , USA.

At a depth that varies between 3 and 20 kilometers depending on the area of ​​the Earth, the heat from the subsoil is intense enough (about 400 degrees Celsius) to be able to be used as a geothermal source with which to generate electricity.

Pumping water to the bottom of one such geothermal well can cause it to acquire a state known as “supercritical”, similar to steam in some respects. However, this phase of matter, little known to people, can carry between 5 and 10 times more energy than normal hot water, making it an extremely efficient source of energy if it could be pumped from the bottom of the well to the turbines on the surface that would turn it into electricity.

Until now, this kind of energy exploitation has been unfeasible in most of the world. It has only been effective in Iceland and other areas where the heat source is relatively close to the surface.

The main obstacle to harnessing geothermal energy outside of these privileged geographic areas is that we cannot drill deep enough. Drills used by the oil and gas industries are unable to withstand the formidable temperatures and pressures found miles down the road.

Quaise works to overcome this obstacle. The company’s innovative technological approach is to replace conventional bits that mechanically break stone material with millimeter wave energy (“raw” from microwaves with which many people cook or heat food). Those millimeter waves literally melt and then vaporize the rock. This allows much deeper wells to be dug than was previously possible.

Simplified schematic of the Quaise drill rig. 1: millimeter wave drilling components interconnected with conventional surface drilling equipment; 2: conventional drilling from the surface to a certain depth; 3: millimeter wave drilling from the maximum depth achieved by conventional drilling to the bottom of the hole. (Image: Quaise Inc.)

Quaise’s approach is based on mature and commercialized technology developed over decades for fusion energy research. Quaise is simply repurposing that technology for a different application.

For example, millimeter waves, whose energy is capable of melting and vaporizing rock, reach their target (deep and hot rock) thanks to a gyrotron that emits them and waveguides that channel them properly. Both devices were developed thanks to half a century of research on nuclear fusion as a source of energy.

Along with this cutting-edge way of drilling, Quaise will continue to use conventional drilling technologies, such as those developed by the oil and gas industries, to drill through the layers closest to the surface, reserving its new drilling technology for drilling in the deepest section of each well. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)