Georgina Rodríguez has shown throughout the confinement how much she has enjoyed in the company of Cristiano Ronaldo and his four children in Madeira. Together they have played at home, visited the charms of the island, carried out different artistic activities and even dared to cut their partner’s hair, who even allowed himself the luxury of braiding himself now wearing a small mane.

But the family had to return to Italy for the Juventus footballer to resume training sessions in preparation for the imminent resumption of Serie A, and that has implied that Georgina herself has also had to deal with her professional commitments again. The young woman wanted to show on her Instagram profile how her return to work has been, and thus we have been able to see that He has done it complying with the health warnings by putting on a mask and with more than 75,000 euros on top.

Before visiting the meeting place, the model published in her Stories a small photograph showing the accessories she had chosen for such a special day after more than two months away from Turin. And in this image highlights the imposing and shining watch, a model 7300 / 1201R from the Twenty 4 collection of the Patek Philippe firm that sells for 51,870 euros and it is made of diamonds, rose gold and a sapphire crystal caseback.

But in photography you can see more prohibitive elements for most mortals, like the classic Hermès signature Birkin bag whose purchase is subject to order and whose price varies depending on the size and material, although the estimated value is around 15,000 euros. Georgina holds it in her lap while stroking it with her hand, where it looks a Cartier ring with a price of 10,400 euros. Inside the bag, but sticking the temple out slightly to show that they also want prominence, Chanel glasses that sell for almost 500 euros.

The dress and sandals, the most ‘economical’

For her part, the rest of the outfit chosen by Georgina wears Fenty’s signature, the brand created by Rihanna. The dress enhances the worked figure of the young woman, with special emphasis on marking the curves from the waist to the hip in the Kardashian style. Its price, 748 euros. Of course, it can be complemented with the nude colored sandals with a fine heel adding 593 euros to the account.