Georgina Rodríguez’s swimsuit is flirty and pink! | Instagram

One of the best known women around the world is undoubtedly the partner of the professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, the beautiful mother of her children is the Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez who appeared in a photo wearing a flirtatious pink swimsuit.

He shared this photograph on his official Instagram account on May 22 exactly one week ago, it is certain that this image was taken for a photo shoot for a magazine, as he has been doing for a few weeks.

This is not the first time we have seen the pretty girl Georgina gio as it is also known, because we have seen her on more than one occasion show off her figure wearing swimsuits, each one more captivating than the last.

Also read: With a metallic pink swimsuit, Jem Wolfie unleashes madness

Something with which we have observed in which the celebrity has done coincides is that the poses they make in their photo shoots are quite similar, therefore it has been concluded that their photos are to promote these beach suits.

In the photo that he shared from Monte-Carlo in Monaco the beautiful Georgina rodriguez It is pink with thin strips, two of them go through her waist and cross, her swimsuit has an interesting pattern, it is like a combination of animal print with ornate geometric shapes.

It may interest you: Wild like her brand, Rihanna models her products incredible

To make the background of the image stand out, the model is in front of a pink wall similar to that of her beach suit, we also see some shades that combine perfectly with her outfit.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

With one hand on the waist and the other touching part of his shoulder, the CR7 couple as he is also known, always poses with an intense gaze, but at the same time he could melt anyone, thanks to his large brown eyes and pronounced lips .

For a few months the Spanish model has been preparing his new production next to the Netflix platform where we will have the opportunity to know a little more about his life, recently the news was released that Gio was in the municipality of Jaca which is a province of Huesca in Spain , probably to start with the recordings of his documentary.

Georgina currently has more than 24.4 million followers on her official Instagram account, this particular photo has more than 2.3 million red hearts in addition to 11.9 thousand comments.

Read also: Captive Anastasia Kvitko with a black body among her charms!

The popularity of the Spanish model and businesswoman has become something international because in her comment box we not only see things in Spanish but also in English and other unknown languages.

Although Rodríguez has lived in Spain for years, he was born in Argentina, but has lived a large part of his life in the European continent, so some Internet users were excited to know that Georgina Rodríguez and Anonella roccuzzo the wife of Leonel Messi another famous professional soccer player since they are also of Argentine origin.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The first photo she shared on Instagram was published on May 30, 2015, in it she was practicing a bit of her exercises to stretch her legs, as you probably already knew Georgina practiced ballet for a large part of her life, however she did not have the possibility to develop in this field due to the development of his figure.

From that date to that day, Rodríguez has shared a total of 591 photographs and videos where not only does he usually show off his figure but also his family.