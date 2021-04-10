Georgina Rodríguez’s swimsuit highlights her charms | Instagram

The couple of Cristiano Ronaldo the beautiful Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez also known as Georgina gio, He shared a recent photo on his Instagram with which several of his fans managed to take away sleep for sure.

Despite the fact that she has lived in Spain for years, the business model has Argentine ancestry, so some of her followers are also excited by the fact of having blood from that country, therefore, a combination of her genes managed to make Georgina Gio a extremely beautiful woman.

It was thanks to his partner the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo also known as CR7 who became quite a celebrity, although it is also worth mentioning that she herself only needed a little push to become the social media star that she is today.

For a couple of months we have been seeing among his publications some photographs and few videos referring to the projects in which he is collaborating, especially when he appears in an interview.

That is why the Spanish model is also excited when she shares this type of content as happened on March 22, where she boasted two magazine covers in which she appeared.

He currently has 24 million followers and has only 567 publications on his official Instagram account, although he does not continuously share content, he continues to be very popular among Internet users and also followers of Ronaldo, but especially when he uploads new content.

The last time he shared something was exactly seven days ago, surely some of his followers were eager to see the new content.

Fortunately, this new publication from a day ago is everything her fans expected, in it the model appears wearing an extravagant two-piece swimsuit.

This is a single sleeve and the most interesting detail it has is that it seems to be made of several fabrics in addition to the fact that both on the top and the bottom we see a piece of olán that immediately attracts attention because it breaks a bit with the design and contrasts with the fabric under it.

Apparently the design that Georgina Rodríguez is wearing is from a recognized brand of swimsuits That has attracted the attention of several young women since their Instagram account has more than 371 thousand followers, among them will surely be the Spanish model.

Her hair is combed back, although she is wearing it loose, it seems perfectly accommodated, as an accessory it was simply accompanied by some bracelets that seem so, perhaps so as not to saturate the image because the fabric of the swimsuit is quite striking.

Because of the place where she is and the pose that Georgina is doing, it would not be a surprise that this photo is part of the magazines that were probably launched recently and that she herself boasted very proudly.

Because in another of his Photos Past, on February 27, he appears posing quite similar, although in that photo he is wearing a black two-piece swimsuit, surely this does not interest his admirers so much.

So far her photograph has more than 1,700,000 red hearts and as for the comments she has exactly 6,751, in several of them they repeat that she looks very beautiful and spectacular.

It would be more than exciting if in the future he continues to share content from the photoshoot that was taken in Italy in those days, while also enjoying time with his family.