Georgina Rodríguez visits the Ferrari team with her family

Among rumors of return to Spain, we have seen the family made up of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez enjoying in style in the Monte Carlo Grand Prix, Monaco. Just days ago that Juventus of Turin, the team that Cristiano is part of, qualified for the Champions League, so yes or yes his family will have to extend their stay in Italy.

Last Sunday, May 23, Georgina and Cristiano’s eldest son, Cristiano Jr, they toured all the Ferrari pits before the race and they could even see the car that was going to go on the circuit with the famous team, with Carlos Sainz, who moments later would qualify for second place in the competition.

In this first photo we can see how these two luxury guests were happy being the center of attention at all times. Cristiano Jr. seems to be a lover of formula one, since his grandmother, Dolores AveiroHe commented on one of the photos: “How he loves that ”, and it is that in the image the illusion face of the little one reached us all. In addition to enjoying the competition in style, the family took advantage of the competition to spend a mini vacation on the shores of Monaco.

In this last photo we can see Georgina along with her two little girls, the princesses Eva Maria Y Alana martina, enjoying to the top what he likes the most, his family and the sea.

After the victory of Juventus, we will not know what the footballer’s fate will be, since these latest events cast doubt on the continuation of the Portuguese in the Italian team as well as the return to the Spanish capital. What will happen to Cristiano’s family next season? For now, everyone is enjoying themselves as a family in Italian lands, so the future is still uncertain.

