Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez, has softened social networks with one of her usual practices: dancing. He is known by his millions of followers that the Spanish-Argentinean influencer has salsa dancing among his main passions, and he often shares with these his private classes that help him improve.

Little Matthew, protagonist of his last class

In the last hours, and after the spectacular celebration that the family decided to prepare for their oldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, one of the little ones was the unexpected protagonist of this series of videos. Through their stories, Georgina Rodríguez uploaded fragments of her dance class on Monday, where he again demonstrated his meritorious skills, and it is worth adding that Jaca is very good at it.

Georgina Rodríguez during her last salsa class

Georgina Rodríguez during her last salsa class

Georgina Rodríguez during her last salsa class

Georgina Rodríguez during her last salsa class

Georgina Rodríguez during her last salsa class

Little Mateo interrupts the scene, and Georgina takes him out to dance

Little Mateo interrupts the scene, and Georgina takes him out to dance

Little Mateo interrupts the scene, and Georgina takes him out to dance

However, what many of his followers did not expect is that one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s sons interrupted this moment embarrassed by the music. Little Mateo was already seen in one of the mirrors while his stepmother was receiving his private lessons, although what he might not expect is that he would be asked to dance. At one point, Georgina decided to stop dancing with her teacher to invite one of her young children, who very shyly ended up cheering up.

“Little by little” and “the movement is demonstrated by walking” were the messages that Georgina Rodríguez left on social networks about her private salsa classes, which she has been receiving for several years now. The influencer does not interrupt her passions no matter how much Cristiano Ronaldo’s career changes, and is that despite leaving Madrid two seasons ago, Georgina continues with her classes also in Italy.

Who knows if in some future little Mateo opts for dancing and not for soccer, Thus differentiating himself from his older brother, who does want to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo. Be that as it may, he has two great people to draw inspiration from at home, and while the Portuguese has an arsenal of ball skills, Georgina does the same with dancing.