Georgina Rodríguez shows off her whims and luxuries

Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo do not stop showing the world their open life, their whims, their luxuries and some of the best family moments of their day to day life. Their enormous amount of income is reflected in their lives, thus observing their mansion and the clothes they wear that are authentic luxury accessories. This time, the wife of the Turin Juventus player has shown on his Instagram profile a report of beautiful photos and endearing videos of his last trip. In the clip that the model has shared in networks we can see how has combined a total denim look with a Brikin bag from Hermès that costs more than 15,000 euros.

© @ georginagioGeorgina Rodríguez shows us her luxuries online

In the photos we not only appreciate the majestic and luxurious bag that she carries, but also that the businesswoman is wearing a watch Audemars Piguet in rose gold and full of diamonds. The price of this accessory is around the 120,0000 euros. In addition, we can also see other jewels that Cristiano Ronaldo’s couple wears, it is about Harry Winston platinum and diamond earrings.

© GettyImagesGeorgina Rodríguez at the 77th Venice Film Festival

The couple, which is one of the most fashionable among young people today, does not stop growing professionally as Georgina with her brand, “OM by G She is becoming a very successful businesswoman, thus achieving numerous triumphs and achievements in just hours.

© GettyImages Cristiano and Georgina at the EMA’s 2019