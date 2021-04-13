Georgina Rodríguez shows off her ‘tail’ and Cristiano Ronaldo hugs her: love in the gym



Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo training together in the gym.

Photo: JAVIER SORIANO. / AFP / Getty Images

The couple formed by Cristiano Ronaldo Y Georgina rodriguez continues to delight his fans with romantic pictures that give a good account of the unbeatable moment that both live at a family level. However, this time The two lovers have not opted for a luxurious yacht or the spacious terrace of their Turinese house as the setting for their latest idyllic picture but the home gym where the footballer and the model have enjoyed an intense training session together.

“Work done”, has written the forward of the Juventus of Turin, father of four offspring whom he also raises Georgina, in your account Instagram to contextualize a snapshot in which both appear embracing and smiling at the camera. The publication already accumulates almost seven million ‘likes’ and, among the most prominent comments, is one of its own Georgina, who throws his loved one a heart-shaped emoticon.

And among the curiosities that have not gone unnoticed by Internet users, without a doubt the most notable refers to the strange posture exhibited by the mannequin in the hug it shares with ChristianAs you are on tiptoe and in a body posture that may not be comfortable for your neck at all. By the way, shortly before the athlete uploaded the striking photograph, the star of the catwalks revealed in his own profile that She had spent part of her Sunday “exploring” a stable with friendly horses with her young children.

