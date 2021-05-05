Georgina Rodríguez shows off her skills as a professional dancer! | Instagram

The Spanish model and the soccer player’s partner Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodríguez shared a post on Instagram where she appears showing her skills as a professional dancer.

In case you did not know, the model, businesswoman and internet celebrity studied ballet when she was little, one of her dreams was to become a professional ballet dancer, however when she began to develop she realized that she could not do it.

As you well know, ballet dancers have stylized and slender figures, a characteristic that does not fit at all with the pretty girl. Georgina rodriguez, because it has tremendous curves!

Today his name is known around the world, not only for his talent and beauty but for the simple fact of being the partner of Cristiano also known as CR7Since 2017, her relationship with him began when her popularity began.

Despite this the spanish model She managed to win the affection of the public and her millions of followers, for the same qualities for which Ronaldo ended up falling in love with her.

Also read: Disney and Marvel receive lawsuit for plagiarism of designs

Georgina Gio, as she is also known, five days ago published several photos where she appears wearing an extraordinary suit that undoubtedly left more than one of her followers breathless, especially because her curves immediately stood out.

We dance for laughter, we dance for tears, we dance for madness, we dance for fears, we dance for hopes, we dance for screams, we are the dancers, we create dreams, “wrote Gio.

This publication was made to commemorate the day of the dance, in them she appears with a dress with stones only in photos, she is shown with some striking steps and next to the one who was her partner perhaps in a dance program.

It may interest you: Open her Elsa Jean robe and one of her charms pops out!

It is also shown in a video next to their little ones, everyone is in front of the television watching a presentation of ballet While the model dances a little, her two little daughters want to dance next to them and for her to carry them in her arms as well, it was quite a moving scene.

Another video that perhaps for many was somewhat funny is that Georgina also appears dancing a little with her pet and it even seems that she has taught her to dance because she followed his instructions to go around and stand on two legs.

We dance to create dreams, happy dance day, “wrote Georgina.

Also read: Photos of Ana Cheri in a pink swimsuit captivate fans

The publication has more than two million red hearts that are translated into likes or likes by some of its 24.1 million followers, as well as the 8,549 comments it received about the entertaining content that the model shared.

Since they started their relationship and became the mother of their children, the player of the Juventus She decided to give him an amount of money each month to do what she wanted with him, more than anything so that her children would not lack anything and in the event that she wanted to invest it, she could also do it, which she has done without hesitation. For this reason, today she is also an excellent businesswoman.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It is surprising to see that despite having millions of followers, Rodríguez has only 578 publications, there is no doubt that her popularity is more than great, as is her beauty and the love she feels for her family.

But it is even more surprising and something even rare being a celebrity that there are more people who follow than the publications he has on Instagram, they are 583 against 578 and among them we find several wives of soccer players.