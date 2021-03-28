Georgina Rodríguez shows off her magazine covers in jet | Instagram

Without a doubt the spanish model Georgina Rodríguez has earned both the admiration of millions as well as envy thanks to the luck she had to become the footballer’s partner Cristiano RonaldoDue to this, he can show off the magazine covers in which he appears on his private jet.

Thanks to the popularity of his partner who is also known as CR7 is that the beautiful model and also a businesswoman managed to become a celebrity like the footballer, of course to a lesser extent than him.

Although thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo it helped him to be known for the simple fact of being his partner Georgina gio As she is also known, she is a very productive and hardworking woman, which is largely why the professional footballer ended up falling in love with her.

This publication in mention was made by Georgina Rodríguez five days ago on her official Instagram account, which has so far 1 million 269 thousand 204 red hearts and a total of 3 thousand 820 comments.

There were 7 photos that she shared in it, usually she shares content where she appears but also continuously does it next to her children, this time it was a combination of both, because in addition to showing off her covers in two important magazines of Italy where the photo shoots were made also showed off their young children.

In the first photo we see the model sitting wearing a rather casual outfit without leaving glamor aside, she is holding the two magazines in which she recently appeared.

She shared both covers herself in her past publications in one of them she appears wearing a two-piece swimsuit this photo was shared on February 27 and before, on February 18, she shared the first cover this is a close up of her beautiful face, while wearing black gloves with white details.

The cover of the swimsuit was apparently taken in Turin, Italy from the accompanying description and the cover of her face was made in Madrid, Spain.

In the second photo of her publication, the two covers appear only supported by her beautiful hands and in the background a beautiful fuscia pink bag.

Georgina Gio placed in her description “Gratitude” accompanied by a heart, she was surely grateful to have a job and that it was requested by companies to collaborate with her, in addition to having her little ones by her side and being able to enjoy them while she is working without having to leave them in your home in the care of someone else.

In the following photos we see their little ones posing next to some copies of the magazines, of course without realizing that they were taking photos because they were very focused on their own, their toys.

The model enjoys spending time with her children, although only the youngest of the 4 is her natural daughter with Cristiano Ronaldo, surely she considers the 3 children that the footballer already had as her own, from what has been seen in her networks Socialists adore them and get along quite well with them.

In addition to the photos, a video also appears where he is showing the covers again, although now outlining a beautiful smile, very happy for the finished work, in addition to having it printed in his hands, it can be more exciting than just seeing it digitally.

For the last photograph, the five appear under the jet posing together despite how strong the sun was, they took said photograph.