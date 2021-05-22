Georgina Rodríguez shows off her enormous attributes in a flirty swimsuit

Georgina Rodriguez, la beautiful and famous Argentine model, place of the crack of the Juventus and former Real Madrid, Cristiano RonaldOr, he shook social networks again by posting a red-hot photograph in which he showed off his enormous physical attributes in a tiny and daring two-piece swimsuit with a striking print.

With a challenging look and a most provocative pose, Cristiano Ronaldo’s eternal girlfriend and mother of one of his daughters, showed off her physical work in an outfit from the Italian firm Effek, for which she models.

This is not the first time that Georgina has shown off her golden skin with the suits of this famous Italian firm, since for a couple of weeks she has been wearing these models as part of her advertising strategy.

Georgina is one of the models most requested by European firms due to her great popularity in electronic media, since only on Instagram, Argentina already has about 25 million followers.

The beautiful Argentinian is currently residing in Italy with Cristiano, but it is rumored that both would change their address due to a change in the Portuguese team in the following season, even videos of moving trucks that move luxury cars have already been leaked of the footballer.

