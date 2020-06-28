Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in Juventus’ victory against Lecce, has once again taken advantage of the rest day that Sarri has given his family to enjoy and disconnect on the high seas. The Portuguese has rented a luxury yacht to spend the day at sea with friends and also with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, who has given proof of this on her social networks.

The influencer has uploaded a suggestive photo on Instagram in which she appears lying face down on the deck of the spectacular yacht covering her head, probably due to the sun. However, ehe swimsuit that he wears leaves quite a bit of sight, as it is in the form of a thong and the butt of Georgina Rodríguez is perfectly appreciated.

« Great is he who does not need to turn off the light of others to shine, » the couple of Cristiano Ronaldo wrote next to the photo, perhaps spinning with the ring of brilliants he wore. In the English press they have also published other photos of the day of disconnection that the Portuguese and Georgina Rodríguez have spent the high seas.

A few days ago they also sailed through the Mediterranean after renting a spectacular and luxurious yacht in Viareggio, a coastal city in the north of the Transalpine country. The ship, according to various British media, was a Africa I valued at more than 16 million euros It has all kinds of services and details. Georgina Rodríguez herself was the one who published on her personal Instagram account several images of the day on the ostentatious yacht. « The only thing I like more than you, is us », wrote the influencer with a photo of both in one of the exterior areas of the ship, from which he also uploaded some videos.

