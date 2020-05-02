“data-reactid =” 25 “>” Cloths on the air “, reads the poetic title that has given the impressive image, which already exceeds a million ‘likes’ on the platform and has generated a flurry of comments by part from his fans and celebrities such as Paula Echevarría, Adriana Albenia and India Martínez, who could not help but make a direct reference to the powerful buttocks that Georgina exhibits. “I think your pants have blown off, hehehe,” jocular.

In addition to openly bragging about that butt that, as also appears from her profile, she exercises with intensity based on morning squats, the former guest presenter and star of the last Sanremo Festival has also shown in recent weeks her skills for the pastry -part of last Sunday he dedicated to baking a cake- and the firm pulse that characterizes him when it comes to cutting the hair of his flirtatious boyfriend.