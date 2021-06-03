Georgina Rodríguez reveals the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

For just a couple of weeks, the family formed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have hinted to the media that, perhaps, the future of the Portuguese star will be in the Madrid capital. This news has struck like a thunderbolt for football lovers since no one knows for sure what the new destiny of the international star is.

However, given all the rumors about where Cristiano Ronaldo will play next season, if Juventus will remain in his current team or if the 35-year-old forward would return to Spain, his wife has cleared up all the rumors. The model and businesswoman has had no qualms about saying “stays” when asked if Cristiano would continue in Italian football. In this simple way, he has denied each and every one of the rumors of the possible return to Spain of the family.

© @ cristianoGeorgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo

RETURN TO ITS ORIGINS

The mother of four beautiful children He has returned to his hometown, Jaca, on the occasion of the recording of a Netflix documentary series. Georgina is one of the most influential Spanish women, having more than 24 million followers in networks and that is why through the docu-series we will be able to get to know better the most intimate and unknown facet of the young Georgina Rodríguez.

© GettyImagesGeorgina Rodríguez returns to Spain to record a documentary series with Netflix

In the documentary about her life, the model He will show us his land, his friends, his best and worst moments lived in the Spanish city. We still do not know for sure when the documentary will be broadcast, but we are sure that how everything that the super mom brings out will be a real success. Will he reveal the secret of his fame to us? Georgina will probably tell us through her story her first successes, her first initiatives and her steps to be on top.

© GettyImagesGeorgina in Madeira