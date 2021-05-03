Georgina Rodríguez rescues her facet as a dancer on World Dance Day



Georgina Rodriguez.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Georgina rodriguez, girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo Among many other facets, she wanted to rescue precisely that of a talented dancer in her latest Instagram post, in which she is encouraged to celebrate World Dance Day with all her followers.

The catwalk star, who studied ballet as a child and continued this practice until relatively recently, has shared a series of images and videos that portray her indulging in her hobby in her most intimate sphere. In one of these recordings, the Mallorcan appears dancing with her dog Toñi in the garden of her house, while in another she appears instructing her children in the art of ballet from the comfort of her living room.

Likewise, the versatile artist wanted to remind her most staunch fans the spectacular choreography that was marked with a couple of professional dancers during her last foray as a presenter, no less than in one of the three days of the last edition of the San Remo Song Festival, in which she conquered the respectable thanks to her sympathy, her physical attractiveness, her sense of fashion and , of course, her dancing skills.

“Happy Dance Day … We dance to create dreams,” Georgina wrote on her Instagram account to make her admirers know how special this celebration is for her. Of course, these have corresponded in a big way such levels of enthusiasm, since the publication is about to reach two million ‘likes’ on the platform.

