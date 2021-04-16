Georgina Rodríguez, model and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, will premiere series on Netflix

Georgina rodriguezAn Argentine businesswoman and model, she is one of the personalities with the most followers on social networks, where she usually shows her travels, her day-to-day life with her family and her relationship with the Portuguese star. Cristiano Ronaldo.

This morning, Rodríguez surprised the millions of fans he has, since he announced that he will have his own reality show, in the style of Kim kardashian, on one of the best platforms in the world, Netflix.

The reality show will follow her in her day to day, showing her coexistence with the children, her projects and details of her relationship with the Juventus attacker.It is one of the projects that the platform has full confidence in and it is expected that come out at the end of April, of course, Ronaldo did not hesitate to share this news on his personal account.

This is not the first time that the 27-year-old model participates in a reality show, remembering that a few months ago she surprised everyone with her presence in ‘Mask Singer’, where she showed her talents as a singer and left millions speechless.