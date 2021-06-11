Georgina Rodríguez is a CR7 hotel ambassador

Turin Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo owns the Pestana CR7 hotel, located on the emblematic Gran Vía street in Madrid. The hotel had an initial investment of 13 million euros made by the footballer. The opening date has been a year later than expected since with the crisis caused by the coronavirus, he was forced to delay the majestic work. Currently, the hotel has just opened, little by little you will open rooms for your guests until fully operational. The building has 10 floors and 168 rooms, an impressive solarium with a swimming pool and will also have a gym for sports activities. In addition, it has a 360-degree terrace with stunning views of the capital.

© @ georginagioGeorgina is the CR7 hotel ambassador

With the recent news of his renewal at Juventus, Cristiano does not stop making impressive investments to promote work and develop his facet as an entrepreneur. As always, in the face of her many successes, Georgina, her partner and mother of her children, is proud to pose to support CR7. The model and businesswoman has not hesitated to share her partner’s new project online. “Congratulations Cristiano for the opening of this dream hotel, in the heart of Madrid. I am still excited about what you are building, with so much effort and courage. I invite you to discover this space that will excite you and make you dream”.

The hotel has the best ambassador it could have, as there is no one who supports the footballer more. Since 2016, the couple have been fighting for their dreams and those of their family.

Successful businessman

It is not the first project of this type for the footballer, as he has already collaborated on several occasions with the Pestana Group, but always outside of Spain. Previously, Cristiano made a hotel investment both in Lisbon like in Funchal and due to the success of these two hotels is why he has launched to invest in one of his favorite cities.