Georgina Rodríguez drives her followers crazy with an animal print swimsuit (Photo)

The Argentine model and businesswoman, Georgina rodriguez, left his millions of followers with his mouth open with his most recent photo on his social networks, in which he shows off his silhouette.

The partner of the Portuguese star, Crisatiano Ronaldo, consented to his more than 24 million. The socialite wore a spectacular multicolored swimsuit in pure animal print style.

This has caused his most fervent fans to burst the likes button, managing to get just over half a million in a matter of hours, in addition, the photo has more than 3,000 comments.

It should be remembered a few days ago, after acquiring a property in Lisbon, the rumors about Cristiano’s possible return to Sporting took hold; however, he revealed that he will remain at Juventus.