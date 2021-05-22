Georgina Rodríguez comes out in defense of Cristiano Ronaldo and does it with so much love that the player reacts

Turin Juventus have been able to put a little balm to alleviate the disappointment of their disastrous league season with the achievement, this week, of the Italian Cup after beating Atalanta in the final. In any case, the Vecchia Signora they remain in fifth place in the Serie A standings and, unless the situation improves greatly, this position will be a complete failure for the team that has dominated the competition for the last decade.

Part of the reproaches and criticism that the black-and-white team has received has been taken away Cristiano Ronaldo, whom many accuse of being more aware of their individual achievements than of the collective ones. And that circumstance explains the tone with which his girlfriend, the model Georgina rodriguez, He wanted to vindicate his boy’s football legacy while congratulating him on the aforementioned cup, the only one missing from his record since his arrival at Juventus in 2018.

“Call him the one and only … Another great record for the greatest of all times “, the Spanish addressed him on her Instagram account, using English for this. Now in Castilian, Georgina wanted to leave a more personal and loving recitation for the man in her life, father as well as her daughter Alana Martina. “Can you be more handsome?” He has boasted in the same message, to which he has added a photo of the forward posing with the cup and giving the camera a smile that, however, did not hide his fatigue after such a demanding confrontation.

To the publication of the model, the footballer has not hesitated to respond and has done so, leaving him several hearts on Instagram.

