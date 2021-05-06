Georgina Rodríguez celebrates her role as the mother of a large family

Even if she is only the biological mother of little Alana Martina, for the last four years Georgina rodriguez She has shown on countless occasions that she equally adores all the children of her partner, Cristiano Ronaldo, whom she raises and educates on equal terms by acting as a parent and a reference figure for all of them.

That explains why the Mallorcan model has now wanted to show off her role as the mother of a large family, sharing a series of moving images that portray her enchanted and in the company of his four children: Cristiano Junior, the twins Eva and Mateo and, of course, the aforementioned youngest of the house. “Mom is my favorite name. May every day be beautiful. We have really enjoyed“, The designer has also written along with an idyllic photo album.

The snapshots refer to the endless activities the five enjoyed – the Portuguese forward had an important league game at the time – last weekend. Georgina walked with her offspring through the streets of Turin, visited that stable where everyone has been receiving their first riding lessons and, how could it be otherwise, posed happily and amusingly with the children in a beautiful park whose flowers and plants exhibited the height of spring.

“They are a beautiful family”, has directed the singer Beatriz Luengo, who has just repeated experience in motherhood with the birth of little Zoë. Likewise, the wife of soccer player Cesc Fabregas, socialite Daniella Semaan, wanted to overwhelm her dear friend with numerous heart-shaped emoticons.