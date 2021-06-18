Georgina Rodríguez celebrates Cristiano Jr.’s birthday.

Georgina rodriguez , couple of Cristiano Ronaldo , organized an unforgettable birthday for the eldest of the soccer star’s sons. Last Thursday, June 17, Junior turned 11 years old and on the occasion of the very special date, the model took him to an amusement park in Madrid, in the company of his younger brothers: twins Eva María and Mateo, four years old , Y Alana Martina, three. In addition to the little ones, among the guests were other children, as well as friends of their father and Georgina, who were delighted to attend the celebration.

The one absent in this celebration was Cristiano Ronaldo, but it was due to force majeure, since he is currently in the Portuguese concentration in the Eurocup. Despite not being present, CR7 gave him a nice message on their networks and surely, after finishing the football tournament, he will meet his son again and make up for it.