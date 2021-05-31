Georgina Rodríguez assures that Cristiano Ronaldo stays at Juventus

The model Georgina rodriguez, assured that her husband Cristiano Ronaldo, will continue with the team of the Juventus of Turin of the A series next season, following speculation of a possible departure to Manchester United.

During a visit to Spain, the Argentine model was questioned about her husband’s continuity at Juventus, to which she answered sharply with a “She stays” that excites the Italian fans.

Read: Mexican National Team: Gerardo Martino disapproves of the attitude of the fans against Iceland

Different media in Italy have reported a possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from the team, this as a result of the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri to the bench, as they say he has a bad relationship with the Portuguese.

DID YOU LAUNCH THE BOMB? The forceful response of Georgina Rodríguez, CR7 couple, when asked about the future of Portuguese … pic.twitter.com/mnPhm6XJsH – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 30, 2021

Other options that they handle in the last hours, is that Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Manchester United in an exchange for the French media Paul Pogba, at the request of the new Juventus coach.

Allegri doesn’t want @Cristiano ! The bad relationship with the Portuguese was key to the dismissal of the Italian DT two years ago.

Now that he’s returned to @juventusfc, he doesn’t look down on CR7’s departure If you had to choose between one of them, who would you choose? pic.twitter.com/ur2N4kDA2H – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) May 30, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content