Georgina Rodríguez arms herself with patience and affection before the latest mischief of her daughters



Georgina Rodriguez.

Photo: Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Georgina rodriguez She has reacted with tenderness, understanding and a touch of humor to the latest mischief carried out by her two soul girls, Eva and Alana Martina, whom she is raising with her partner, the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although she did not find the terms of the girls’ last play session too funny, the mannequin and designer could not resist sharing with her followers on social networks an image, fun as well as endearing, that portrays the girls. adorable girls with their painted faces brightly colored: a print that would be more pleasing to Georgina if Eva and Alana had used child-specific waxes instead of their expensive cosmetics.

“Little more to add… ‘Mom, we are’ preshhiioosas’, having destroyed much of my makeup. I can’t tell you anything, because I was the same… Although not at such a young age. My babies… ”, the star of the catwalks has written in his account of the platform next to the snapshot, which has been quickly filled with messages full of love and feeling, as well as some other humorous comments.