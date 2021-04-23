Georgina Rodríguez appears happy and dressed in white surrounded by diamonds

If a few days ago Georgina rodriguez He openly expressed his enthusiasm for the new program that, about his new life, is preparing the streaming giant Netflix, now the girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo and mother of little Alana Martina with the Juventus footballer has returned to social networks, dressed in pristine white, to promote Chopard’s new line of luxury jewelery and watches, for which she is an ambassador.

The catwalk star, who debuted just a few months ago as a designer with the release of ‘OM by G’, a collection of colorful and sports-inspired clothing, he has made it very clear in his latest Instagram image that “happiness” is the “best” of “feelings” that invade you during your day to day. Of course, the mannequin has shown that her unstoppable career and her role as mother to the athlete’s four offspring are more than enough reasons to exude joy, but if she also has the opportunity to wear the exclusive and brilliant pieces of the brand, then the enthusiasm is threefold.

“Happiness is the best feeling for me. They agree? #What makes me happy”, The presenter has also written along with a snapshot that portrays her with a pensive look, dressed in a sophisticated white suit, and showing off her earrings and watch. The artistic print already accumulates almost a million ‘likes’ from its fans and, surely, from those of its famous boy.

