Georgina is proud of her family on social media

As we well know, the Spanish Georgina Rodríguez is a mother and woman of 10. His family is his life, his strength and his source of inspiration. In networks we see how Georgina is shown day after day proud of her husband, the Juventus footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, for his innumerable trophies. She often shares photos with her 24.3 million followers showing the importance of always keeping a family together.

© @ georginagioGeorgina enjoys a few days with the family

At the moment, Christian, despite being one of the best soccer players in history, he is not having a good time in the professional field as his team, Juventus Milan, is facing important defeats. However, CR7 always has the support of his wife and their 4 precious children: Christian Jr (9), twins Eva Maria Y Matthew (3) and the little one Alana martina (3).

The model assures that she feels blessed and makes it known to the whole world with her comments. “My first thought when I woke up and the last when I went to bed ”. With these beautiful words, the model and businesswoman has shown her “family getaway” as always, near the sea. We often find photos of the couple together with their children on spectacular yachts and stunning beaches.

© @ georginagioThe children of the footballer and the model Eva, Mateo and Alana

In this photo we see the 3 little ones in the house happy, content and enjoying family moments as always. Twins Eva and Mateo and little Alana run and play like children in a beautiful rural space.

In the photo we can see that the two little girls wear a look that ‘imitates’ their mother’s style. It is tart of a tracksuit composed of a sweatshirt of Nike White and pink matching with pink pants and sneakers.

© @ georginagioGeorgina and Cristiano are travel lovers

New projects

After her success as an entrepreneur in her own clothing brand, in nothing will we be able to see the model on the screen in a reality of the digital platform Netflix, where we will know the personal side of the businesswoman and we will know a little more about her day-to-day experiences and how she combines her successful professional life with her life as a mother of 4 beautiful children.



