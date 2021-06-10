Georgina Gio celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo for his new hotel | Instagram

The beautiful bride of Cristiano Ronaldo took away prominence at the inauguration of his hotel luxury, even so Georgina Rodríguez congratulated him and dedicated a tender message to him on his Instagram with some of the most flirtatious and captivating photos.

As an entrepreneur CR7 takes every opportunity to continue growing in the hotel industry as this is not the first time it has opened a hotel, although in fact it is, at least outside its country of origin in Portugal.

This new hotel that is under the brand Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels the hotel opened it in the building at number 29 of the Gran Via in Madrid, the place where his partner Georgina and mother of his children grew up, this establishment has 128 rooms.

From what can be seen in the publication he made Georgina gio As the model is also known, the inauguration was on the hotel terrace, a beautiful place and quite relaxing to look at, although of course it is extremely pleasant to see it because in addition to the place we find the beautiful Spanish model.

As we have already seen in each of the publications that the couple refers to each other on some occasions, it was not a surprise that when they opened this new hotel their beautiful couple shared content with a description of the most tender and proud, especially for this new achievement and dream unlocked.

Congratulating him and writing beautiful words about the pride he feels in knowing that his partner has achieved in all this time with so much “effort and courage” as she mentions in her writing.

In addition to this, he invites his followers to discover this dream hotel, which is located in the heart of Madrid, a country that saw her grow up and know love.

Despite the fact that the protagonist of the inauguration was the professional soccer player himself, it was Cristiano Ronaldo himself, it was the mother of his children who drew everyone’s attention, Georgina looked really spectacular with an elegant dress that reached the knee.

It also had long sleeves in military green, on the front it had buttons and some of them were unbuttoned at the bottom as the buttons ran from the neck to the length of the garment.

To show off her figure even more and at the same time stylize it, she was accompanied by a pair of nude colored shoes, these were pointed and above all very high, so we managed to see her charms quite well arranged, under her dress she wore a kind of black bodysuit Or maybe it was a top that went perfectly with her top outfit.

She shared four photos in which she is shown in different angles looking elegant as always, in one of the images she appears with Cristiano’s eldest son, very close together as is his whole family, Rodríguez’s publication is about to reach two million of red hearts.

For his part, the footballer shared some images of the rooms, the structure of which seems to have a European design, but a little more modern, between French and Spanish, so it could be considered as neoclassical and also recreational places, according to CR7 itself you can find the best pizzas in all of Madrid.

Something that definitely could not be missing in his new hotel is a gym, so whenever he wants he can exercise as well as his guests, it will undoubtedly be a great experience to meet him.