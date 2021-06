Until the third round the adventure of the Spanish has arrived Georgina Garcia Perez in the grass of Nottingham. The great Catalan server has been removed from the English event by the Czech Tereza Martincova in three sleeves (6-1, 3-6 and 6-2). Georgina’s 9 direct aces were not enough, in any case she is leaving with a great week in which she did not pass the previous one but in which she took advantage of her lucky loser place.