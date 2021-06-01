Georgina clears the doubts and reveals the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Juventus it was anyone’s guess. For months there has been speculation about a possible departure of the Turin player due to his performance this season, and especially if the team was left out of the Champions League next season. But the question has already been solved. Has been Georgina rodriguez, the footballer’s girlfriend, who has revealed the future of the Portuguese player.

The player’s partner is spending a few days in his land, Jaca, and they asked him: “Is Cristiano staying at Juventus or is he leaving?”. Georgina responded sharply, clearing all doubts about the future of the star of la vecchia signora. “Stays”. Until now no one had been so clear when talking about the future of the Portuguese star.

In recent weeks there has been speculation about his return to Manchester United or a possible signing for him PSG, but it won’t. As revealed Georgina, Cristiano will continue at Juve, at least one more season. The player has one more year on his contract and he intends to fulfill it. One of the keys for it to continue is that the team has finally got into the Champions League spots.

Juventus’ season has been disastrous and they have been on the verge of not playing in the top European competition next season. These results have cost Andrea Pirlo his job. Allegri He is the one chosen by the Piedmont team to lead the project. The Italian returns to what was his home and, although his relationship with Christian It is not excellent, it seems that the Portuguese star will continue to wear the colors of Juve.

Christian He has been highly criticized this course for his performances in Serie A and in Europe. That is why his name appeared on the starting ramp in recent weeks, however, as his partner has confirmed, he has no intention of leaving Juventus.