Georgina and Cristiano expand their beautiful family

The couple formed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez have managed to form a large family with their four precious children who are the fundamental pillar of their life. Not surprisingly, the fashionable couple has decided to expand their family love with a new member. The Spanish model has shared some nice images of her new pet, “Antonia, ‘La Toñi’ for friends”. It is a very peculiar breed of dog, hairless chinese crested, which does not have hair or has it only in certain areas, such as on the legs and on the head. Most of the dogs of this type are characterized by their sympathy and their desire to have fun, they love children and want to always be accompanied by their owners and other animals.

The new family pet has been widely commented on in networks and the comments have not been long in coming, among which we find some of their loved ones such as Katia Aveiro, Cristiano’s sister, or Georgina’s sister, Ivana: “Antoniaaaa !!!!! Your aunt Ivi loves you ”.

Animal lovers

As we well know, the Turin Juventus player and his wife are animal lovers. This is demonstrated with the great affection they feel for Pepe, Georgina’s cat and the conceited of the house. It is also a particular breed of feline, which also does not have hair and is one of the most expensive.

