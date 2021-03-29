Georgina and Cristiano celebrate a new success together

At the end of 2020 we saw how Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo traveled to Dubai to an important gala for the sports world. It was there, where They awarded the Portuguese striker as the best player of the century. The news caused a major uproar among the footballer’s followers but above all among his family members. On this occasion, Georgina shared with her followers a beautiful text where she made us see how she felt, as a proud woman in love with her partner. “Where is unity, is victory. You are one of the best athletes in history, you are already a LEGEND, and my source of inspiration. Thank you my love for so much. Congratulations on another title in your professional career !!! It is my pride and my greatest happiness to accompany you by the hand on the path of LIFE ”.

© @ georginagio

Months later, and after having won other important victories, they have once again awarded him as the top scorer in history. Cristiano has become a football legend, being a reference for the youngest, but mainly for his children. The impressive model and founder of Om By G has once again shared in networks the pride she feels towards her partner: “Proud of dad ❤️ Top scorer in history ⚽️👑 We love you.“

With a clip of just a few seconds, Rodríguez made it clear how much his children enjoy J Balvin’s new song, especially the part in which the Colombian refers to his father. “We are ‘breaking, my G. How Cristiano broke in Madrid”, says the song in a part of the beginning, a phrase that the three little ones chanted, while they jumped in front of the television.

“There is still a lot to achieve and we can do it together. Goals are very important to me. I can’t stop trying harder, wanting to get another record! I always want more and more and I think that’s why people often say that I have so much energy and that I never stop. Perhaps it is true, but this is essential to stay alive! “, Accompanied CR7 in words at the bottom of the publication.

© @ cristiano