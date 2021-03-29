Georgia – Spain: It’s time to react

The tests are over. The absentmindedness is over. There is no scope for it. Spain face the match against Georgia with maximum concentration and responsibility. The tie before Greece in grenade It is a stumbling block that can be left in that if the three points are added in Tbilisi, but if they do not win, you can confirm that this selection does not work by putting at stake the presence in Qatar. The reality is that the team Luis Enrique He has played seven games since the Asturian returned with a balance of three victories, a historic set against Germany included, three draws and one loss. Some numbers that are not to launch rockets, but that become worrisome when one sees that of the last four encounter only adds one for victory. It’s time to react and it’s time to do it now.

The match against Greece It left a strange taste in the mouth. It is true that Spain faced a Hellenic wall that was difficult to tear down. It is also true that only a tremendously dubious penalty allowed the Greeks, in their only shot on goal, to achieve a very undeserved point. But at the same time It must be recognized that the national team was not able to find the necessary fluidity to overtake behind rival. Marcos Llorente’s experiment on the right worked just enough, while the only green outbreak was the entrance of a Bryan Gil who at least contributed something different.

For another this, Luis Enrique will start looking for a recognizable team against Georgia. Unai Simón will repeat in goal, that seems evident. In defense, Pedro Porro, the only right-back summoned, aims to start, while on the left it is normal for Jordi Alba to start. In the center of the rear Sergio Ramos will play 60 minutes, while his partner can be Eric, Íñigo Martínez or Diego Llorente.

In the center of the field, Busquets or Rodri aim to fight for the position of midfielder, while ahead Marcos Llorente could return to his position. And up front it is normal for the Asturian to repeat. That is to say, that Ferran acts on the right, Dani Olmo on the left and Morata is the offensive reference, since Gerard Moreno continues to work in the gym.

A bone named Georgia

If what happened in Greece was a wall, what awaits Spain against Georgia could be comparable to the most impassable border on the planet. The Georgians made it very difficult for Sweden, who only won it at home by the minimum, and they want to repeat against the Spanish team.

Spain will also experience a strange situation in these times of pandemic, since 15,000 fans will occupy the stands of Dynamo Arena, a stadium with a capacity for 55,000 spectators. It should be remembered that the national team already played with the public in the stands last October, against Ukraine. Some 20,000 spectators entered the Kiev Olympic Stadium to witness a Nations League match that ended with a surprising victory for the home team.