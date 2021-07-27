Georgia man admits murders in Asian businesses

A Georgia man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses pleaded guilty Tuesday in Cherokee County, hoping to be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the first four shooting deaths. .

Miami World / AP

Robert Aaron Long still faces the death penalty if convicted of the other four shooting deaths in Atlanta, where he faces charges of domestic terrorism with the aggravation of hate crime in addition to murder. Long is white and six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Long walked through the massage business in Woodstock “shooting every single one he saw,” said District Attorney Shannon Wallace. But the prosecutor said he was motivated by a sex addiction and his desire to eliminate the sources of his temptation, not by any hatred of Asians or women.

“This was not some kind of hate crime,” he said.

The prosecutor said the 22-year-old defendant signed a plea agreement admitting all charges committed in Cherokee County, where he was charged with malicious murder, murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police have said the attacks began when Long shot and killed four people, three of them women and two of Asian descent, at the Youngs Asian Massage business just before 5 p.m. on March 16, 2020. He also shot dead. a fifth person added.

Long then drove south to Atlanta, where he fatally shot three women at Gold Spa before crossing the street to Aromatherapy Spa and fatally shooting another woman, police said. All of the Atlanta victims were women of Asian descent.