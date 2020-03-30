These puppies from the Atlanta Humane Society received the treatment of kings

By: Web Writing

He Georgia Aquarium could be closed to the general public amid the outbreak of COVID-19, but this puppies from the Humane Society of Atlanta received the treatment of kings.

A couple of adorable puppies they had a moment of recreation in the Georgia Aquarium in the middle of the pandemic of Covid-19.

The famous aquarium is closed to the public as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, however, these adorable puppies from Atlanta Humane Society´s They had the opportunity to enjoy and see the various marine animals.

In a video you can see the puppies running in the aquarium facilities, also watching the fish, after a fun tour the puppies they finally fell asleep.