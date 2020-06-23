It’s been a few days since Grigor Dimitrov drop the bomb on Instagram announcing your positive in the test COVID-19. The Bulgarian unleashed the alarms that would later affect six other people involved in the Adria Tour. Only at that moment did we really realize the risk that had been taken in both Belgrade and Zadar. And now that? Well first, apologize. Georgi Stoimenov, manager of the tennis player from Haskovo, clarified in the program This Morning the situation they are currently experiencing and made self-criticism of some movements of the organization and of the players themselves.

“Is a delicate topic. If someone close comes up to greet you warmly, theirs is to put on your mask and say no. But each of us made the same mistake, we weren’t as disciplined as we should have been”Georgi admits to what happened. “We were constantly surrounded by people, although perhaps only 20% had the virus. Everyone who came in contact with Grigor had tested negative, so I don’t know what the rules are for the virus to spread. I also spent a lot of time with him but then I tested negative, ”he says.

After Dimitrov, the coronavirus positive chain continued its course, also reaching its coach (Christian gro), your physical therapist (Algis Hristov), his last rival (Borna Coric), one of Novak Djokovic’s coaches, Viktor Troicki and his wife, who is currently pregnant with a date to give birth this summer. The domino effect is scary, although now the most important thing is to stop counting cases and that all those infected can recover as soon as possible.

“Grigor is fine, he is recovering little by little”, confesses Stoimenov. “Yesterday I no longer had any of the symptoms from previous days. He was a little scared, yes, but over time he got better. When he returned to Monaco he was not feeling well and decided to take the test. In fact, the concrete test of the COVID-19 was not done, but a complete check-up of his entire body, that’s where they saw I had the virus. Of course, they did a lung scan and, to our delight, they were absolutely clean, “says his manager.

An important scare for one of the players present at that famous party that went viral where everyone ended up without a shirt, well glued and without respecting a single security measure. Now it appears that COVID-19 was much more serious than previously thought. “Grigor is concerned, it is obvious, there are serious cases in people who develop the virus. It is a concern for anyone who has it, “said Georgi, who also points to the problems that will lead to it in the future. “He spent more than three months isolated and in an ideal environment for sports training, preparing for what was to come. Unfortunately, this two-week period when you won’t be able to train is going to significantly interrupt your sports pace“

It may be enough to keep the Bulgarian isolated for fifteen days, but the problem goes much further. It has to do with global awareness and responsibility for what we are risking, of taking care of each other. Grigor was the first to catch it, hopefully he will also be the first to recover. “I think Grigor will be fine, in terms of health he has always been on excellent termsWe don’t worry too much. They are very healthy people, with healthy bodies, they carry out one of the healthiest activities in the world, so I hope they have a quick recovery ”, settled his manager.