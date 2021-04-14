Georges St-Pierre thinks that Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones feel mutual fear

By Edwin Pérez – The potential fight between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is one of the most talked about topics in the world of MMA in recent days.

Right after Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic In the star of UFC 260 to become the new heavyweight champion, speculation began that his first belt defense would be against Jones. The problem is that Jones has been pushing to try to take a check for more than 10 million dollars, but the Octagon company would not be willing to pay such a price.

Fans want to see Ngannou vs. Jones, that’s why they don’t see with good eyes that Jones is putting up so many obstacles to agree to the fight. There are few who in social networks express that Jones does not really want to measure himself with Ngannou, since they assume that Jones is afraid of ending up knocked out.

MMA legend and former UFC two-division champion, Georges St-Pierre, was present in a recent installment of the podcast of Joe Rogan, where he referred to the issue of whether or not Jones is afraid to face Ngannou. According to GSP, both Jones and Ngannou are afraid to confront (via BJPenn.com):

“Yes, Jon Jones is afraid of Francis, and Francis is afraid of Jon Jones, because if they weren’t afraid, that means they don’t care.” “Fighting, I’m sure that’s important to both of us. Success is important to them, and when you risk it all, it is normal to be afraid. If the price is good, even if he’s scared, no matter how he feels, he’ll get the job done. He’ll chew on his mouth guard and get the job done. “

