Georges St-Pierre thinks Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou are afraid to face each other

After confirming that Jon Jones moved up to heavyweights, a potential super fight with Francis Ngannou is a constant topic of conversation in the world of MMA.

The fight, at the moment, has a problem to take shape and the legend of the sport, Georges St-Pierre, gave his opinion on the subject.

“Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou and Francis Ngannou is afraid of Jon Jones. They are both scared, they are both scared. If they are not afraid, it means that they do not care ”, He said St-Pierre in interview with The Joe Rogan Experience.

Asked about fear in martial arts, GSP he was emphatic in analyzing that feeling. According to him, there is a need to maintain a sporting success and thinking of a defeat makes the financial factor weigh down the balance.

“Fighting, I am certain that it is important for both of us. Success is important to them, and when you put everything at risk, it is normal to be afraid. If the price is good, and both are afraid, regardless of how they feel, they will do the job ”, concluded Georges.

The differences between the two parties began after Francis Ngannou knock out Stipe Miocic on UFC 260. After the victory, Jon jones He stated that he would accept combat if he arrives with UFC to a financial agreement.

The position of the former light heavyweight champion came to irritate Dana White, and suggested that he go down the division to avoid a fight with the Cameroonian. The president of UFCeven consider setting up a rematch between the champion and Derrick Lewis.