Georges St-Pierre suggests to Jon Jones not to take risks

The legendary Georges St-Pierre is one of the few fighters who has retired from the Octagon as champion. The Canadian has always argued that fighters should be smart with their decisions. Which is why he gives Jon Jones a couple of tips before he makes up his mind to debut at heavyweight.

Right off the bat, Georges endorses Jones’ stance of only accepting one title fight. Although St-Pierre thinks Jon could beat Stipe Miocic, he considers the risk unnecessary.

“I think Jon should fight the champion, not Stipe. He should fight Francis Ngannou, the champion. In fights it is always a matter of probability. Even if the odds are in your favor, that doesn’t mean that you’re always going to win. I think it would be Jon’s mistake to fight Stipe. I think Jon Jones would beat Stipe, but nevertheless, why take the risk of fighting Stipe, when you can wait and fight the champion? “

Additionally, St-Pierre emphasizes that Jones must also think about his future after MMA. Winning two belts would put you at the historic peak and allow you to access a lot of things when you retire.

“If he can do it it will be the greatest of all time. And another world will open for him when he retires, he can do whatever he wants. That is why one must retire at the top. I personally don’t like to fight. I did it because it gave me my life, my freedom, and I love that. But I never really liked fighting. I never enjoyed it for a second. I hated it. Not knowing if I was going to be seriously hurt or humiliated, for me it was unbearable. “

