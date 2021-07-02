Georges St-Pierre rules out the possibility of facing Khabib Nurmagomedov: “We will never see that”

The fight between two of the best fighters in the history of the sport is not going to happen. Retired since 2019, the former welterweight champion and a half of UFC Georges St-Pierre revealed that the long-awaited fight against the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov It’s not going to happen.

“I think that if you do that fight 10 times, there could be 10 different results. But we will never see that sadly. Time was a big problem for the UFC. It can be seen as positive that the two of us ended our careers with a great legacy, and nothing was tainted, so it’s good. “, He said St-Pierre in an interview with Bleacher Report.

The possibility of a fight between the two was considered by UFC, after Khabib announced his retirement. Combat was even the favorite of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov to finish your child’s career. The Canadian also considered facing the Russian, but denied the possibility of returning to the MMA.

With 40 years, Georges St-Pierre It was considered by many as the greatest welterweight in the history of the sport. The Canadian was champion of two divisions, obtaining a record of 26-2 in the MMA. In his last fight, he finished at Michael bisping and ended his career by being crowned middleweight champion.

On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov 32, dominated the lightweight division for two years before retiring after a win against Justin Gaethje. The Russian retired undefeated with 29 wins. He also beat names like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier Y Rafael Dos Anjos.

