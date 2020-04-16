If we talk about the best in MMA history, Georges St-Pierre is a fixed name in every conversation. Former champion of two divisions in UFC, the Canadian marked a milestone in the organization and is considered an icon within the MMA. Welterweight He does not agree that they consider him the best of all time.

In interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Georges talked about that topic.

“I don’t think anyone is better. Let me explain: There are three people. One will end up beating the other. This is how this game works. it’s a matter of time. Everyone can defeat everyone one day. If you face the top 10 leader, he can’t beat all 10. Depending on the situation, he can beat nine. In the field of fighting, there is no quick rule ” GSP explained.

Showing a lot of serenity and humility when talking about the subject, the former welterweight and middleweight champion affirmed that his way of thinking is not something old. It was worked and molded according to his experience gained in his life as an MMA professional.

“When I was young, I wanted to be the best of all time, but I got older and gained more experience. I perceived that it was fleeting. Does not exist. You cannot be the best fighter on the planet. There will always be a person who can beat you. I know you will not agree, but if you have different training partners, you will discover that it is true. There are better fighters than one, perhaps, they are not fighting, but, if you face them in the academy, you will see that they will beat you. There is no mayoral to determine that “, he claimed Georges.

Owner of one of the strongest races in sports history, Georges He also spoke about the experience of being crowned world champion. Still, the Canadian claimed that there are reasons to prevent the mindset that a belt represents superiority in a division.

“When you face an opponent being the champion, you are number one only because you beat that rival in one night. That doesn’t give you the right to place yourself on top of other rivals. This is how most people exaggerate, but it is not as I see it now. Before, it was as I imagined it, but I perceived that it was only an illusion “he concluded.

Actually, Georges He is 38 years old. The Canadian has not seen action since he finished Michael Bisping and was crowned middleweight champion in the UFC 217 star in 2017. After winning the belt, St-Pierre retired from sport again.